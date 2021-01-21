CBCU Westland Ave. Branch Open and Ready to Serve

The City of Boston Credit Union (CBCU) has made its way to the Back Bay/Fenway area with a brand new branch. The credit union opened doors to a branch at 2 Westland Ave. in late November of last year, and the Sun spoke with branch manager Jennifer Sajous to learn more about what it offers.

“With the recent merge with Northeastern [University] Federal Credit Union, they wanted a branch that’s at least close by for the members with that union,” Sajous told the Sun.

She said that the branch is only five minutes away from the old one, ensuring that members don’t have to travel too far for their financial needs.

In April of 2019, CBCU acquired the former Northeastern University Federal Credit Union, and the Northeastern University campus branch was closed in September of 2019, a CBCU spokesperson told the Sun.

The new branch features two Interactive Teller Machines, or ITMs, that allow members to “do more,”, Sajous said, such as make payments on loans or have access to their account without a debit card, things that cannot be done with traditional ATMs. Additionally, members can be connected to a live teller via the machine “if need be,” she said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, operations at the credit union look a little different than normal. Right now, there is no seating or open area, but post-COVID, Sajous said that these are things that will be offered at the branch to create a friendly atmosphere.

Right now, though, Sajous said the branch offers hand sanitizing stations, plexiglass at member service representative stations, masks for customers who don’t have one, KN95 masks for employees, and frequent wiping and cleaning of surfaces.

Sajous also said there are place markers on the floor to keep people six feet away from each other.

Sajous said the CBCU differs from other banks because it doesn’t charge as many fees and is “more of a family-oriented type of place. We get to know our members versus them being another customer.”

A spokesperson for the CBCU said that the credit union has a “long legacy of community involvement,” such as joining Mission Hill Main Streets and focusing “outreach now to community groups within the Northeastern community.”

She said that around $400,000 is donated each year to “local charities and organizations to support health and wellness, financial literacy, and other programs important for organizations in our neighborhoods that we’re serving.”

Sajous is also working on her certification as a financial educator. “Once I get that done,” she said, “I’ll be able to…set up events with regards to financial education,” further serving the community.

“We have other staff members who have this certification,” the spokesperson said, and have in the past provided financial literacy courses to businesses, nonprofits, and schools free of charge.

For more information about the CBCU, visit cityofbostoncu.com.

“There’s an opportunity here with a large student population to keep offering that financial education as well,” she said of being located in the area where Northeastern University and Berklee College of Music are located.

“CBCU looks forward to continuing to serve the Northeastern, Fenway and Back Bay community with convenient and affordable financial products and the personal service we pride ourselves on,” the spokesperson said.