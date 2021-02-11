Ward 4 Dems to Establish New Scholarship for Ninth- and 10th-Graders

The Ward 4 Democratic Committee has moved to establish a scholarship for students living within their boundaries or attending a school in the boundaries.

Ryan Hatcher said the Ward 4 Dems recently came up with the idea and have now launched the first annual call for entries, which includes a response to one of two provided questions.

“One of our goals as a committee is broad community involvement,” said Hatcher. “We hope this scholarship will not only help students who live in or go to school in the Ward, but will also further strengthen the committee’s connection to the Ward’s youth and families for years to come.”

The scholarship is for 9th and 10th graders who live in the Ward 4 Dems boundaries, which includes parts of Back Bay, Fenway and the South End. Students in grades 9 and 10 can also attend a school within the boundaries, and those schools would include Boston Latin School, McKinley South end Academy and the Winsor School.

Students will submit short written responses to two essay questions in the language of their choice; the essays will be judged for depth and originality. The deadline to submit is March 31. The Ward 4 Democrats will honor two students with awards of $250 each at its summer community event in August. Students can apply at: bit.ly/Ward4Scholarship. Questions about the program can be directed to: [email protected]