Uncategorized Only Days Remain to See the Hatch Lightshow by The Boston Sun Staff • February 18, 2021 • 0 Comments Photo Courtesy Garden Club of The Back Bay/ Stephanie FletcherThe fun winter light show at the Esplanade Hatch Shell – ‘Hatched: Breaking through the Silence’ by Maria Finkelmeier and her team – is on display nightly from 5-9 p.m. only until Feb. 21. The multi-sensory experience is like no other on the Esplanade, and is only available for a few more days. Here, a couple and their dog ventured out in last weekend’s winter weather to enjoy the nightly show.