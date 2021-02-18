Uncategorized

Only Days Remain to See the Hatch Lightshow

by  •  • 0 Comments
Photo Courtesy Garden Club of The Back Bay/ Stephanie Fletcher
The fun winter light show at the Esplanade Hatch Shell – ‘Hatched: Breaking through the Silence’ by Maria Finkelmeier and her team – is on display nightly from 5-9 p.m. only until Feb. 21. The multi-sensory experience is like no other on the Esplanade, and is only available for a few more days. Here, a couple and their dog ventured out in last weekend’s winter weather to enjoy the nightly show.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.