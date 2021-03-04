WAYS AND MEANS CHAIR AARON MICHLEWITZ ENDORSES SANTIAGO FOR MAYOR

On Thursday, just over a week after State Rep. Jon Santiago launched his campaign, State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, who represents the North End and parts of the South End, has endorsed Santiago for Mayor of Boston.

“I am proud to endorse Jon Santiago for Mayor of Boston. Our city stands on the precipice of a new era of leadership and I know Jon’s experience as a doctor, a veteran, a Peace Corps volunteer, and as a state representative make him the most qualified to lead us into that new era,” said Representative Michlewitz. “He will help us recover as a city and region.”

Michlewitz represents the Third Suffolk District, which comprises the neighborhoods of the North End, Waterfront, Chinatown, South End, Downtown, Leather District, Bay Village, and portions of the West End, Beacon Hill and the Back Bay. In 2019, he was named Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and continues to hold that post. Born and raised in the North End, Rep. Michlewitz and Santiago have delivered for Boston neighborhoods on a variety of legislative initiatives including COVID-19 relief, landmark education reform, transportation investments, and the expansion of affordable housing.

“Having worked with Chairman Michlewitz on Beacon Hill to deliver urgently needed results for our city and state, I’ve seen firsthand how much he cares about our city and expanding opportunity for all,” Santiago said. “I am humbled to receive his endorsement and look forward to working with him and community leaders throughout Boston to bring our city back stronger than ever.”