Essaibi George’s ‘Get Boston Back to Business’ Tour Kicks Off

City Councilor At-Large and mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George has embarked on a “Get Boston Back to Business” tour, where she visits local businesses across the city to chat with owners about recovery efforts and what kind of support they’re looking for following the COVID-19 pandemic.

¡°Since the beginning of this tour, I¡¯ve heard directly from our city¡¯s small businesses about the real challenges they¡¯ve faced before and during this crisis,” Essaibi George said in a statement. ¡°Of course we¡¯re talking about recovery, but we¡¯re taking it a step further and really getting at the root issue of redesigning our economy to work for everyone. I look forward to continuing these important conversations with small businesses and employees in every single neighborhood of Boston.”

Essaibi George visited the South End on March 3, where she made stops at M. Flynn Jewelry, SAULT New England, and Walden Local.

“And onto the South End, where I chatted with the owner of the women-owned boutique @mflynnjewelry. It was great to connect with a fellow female small business owner about how locally owned shops create community & make our neighborhoods special. #GetBOSBacktoBiz,” Essaibi George tweeted on March 3.

Aside from her duties as City Councilor and running her mayoral campaign, Essaibi George is also a small business owner. Her yarn shop, Stitch House, is located in Dorchester, where she also lives with her husband and four sons. Essaibi George is also a former Fields Corner Main Streets Director.

The councilor has added more locations to her tour, including Downtown, Back Bay, and Fenway on March 18. So far, aside from the South End, she has visited local businesses in Dorchester, Roslindale, West Roxbury, Chinatown, Jamaica Plain, Allston, and Brighton.