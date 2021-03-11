News Briefs

House Ways & Means Chair Michlewitz Endorses Santiago for Mayor

On Thursday, March 4, just over a week after South End State Rep. Jon Santiago launched his campaign, State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, who represents the North End and parts of the South End, has endorsed Santiago for Mayor of Boston.

“I am proud to endorse Jon Santiago for Mayor of Boston. Our city stands on the precipice of a new era of leadership and I know Jon’s experience as a doctor, a veteran, a Peace Corps volunteer, and as a state representative make him the most qualified to lead us into that new era,” said Representative Michlewitz. “He will help us recover as a city and region.”

Michlewitz represents the Third Suffolk District, which comprises the neighborhoods of the North End, Waterfront, Chinatown, South End, Downtown, Leather District, Bay Village, and portions of the West End, Beacon Hill and the Back Bay. In 2019, he was named Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and continues to hold that post. Born and raised in the North End, Rep. Michlewitz and Santiago have delivered for Boston neighborhoods on a variety of legislative initiatives including COVID-19 relief, landmark education reform, transportation investments, and the expansion of affordable housing.

“Having worked with Chairman Michlewitz on Beacon Hill to deliver urgently needed results for our city and state, I’ve seen firsthand how much he cares about our city and expanding opportunity for all,” Santiago said. “I am humbled to receive his endorsement and look forward to working with him and community leaders throughout Boston to bring our city back stronger than ever.”

Word around political circles in Boston is that Santiago has moved quick within the legislature to shore up a lot of support within the Boston delegation, and other endorsements from Bostonians in the State House are likely to come in the near future as well.

Imagine Van Gogh coming Dec. 21 to SoWa Power Station

“Imagine Van Gogh,” more than 200 of the Dutch artist’s paintings, is making its debut in Boston on Dec. 21 at the SoWa Power Station.

The exhibition is a contactless experience spanning over 24,000 square feet, with a limited number of guests allowed in on a timed-entry basis, and it will adhere to all safety guidelines established by the Commonwealth.

Tickets start at $33.99 (plus service charges and fees) and are on sale now. For more information, visit www.imagine-vangogh.com.

Back Bay Woman Announced as New Chief Marketing Officer at South Shore Bank

South Shore Bank is proud to announce the hiring of the Back Bay’s Jane Bowman as its Chief Marketing Officer. Bowman brings extensive marketing experience and an impactful record of leading dynamic marketing and advertising campaigns that strengthen brands, generate new revenues and inspire consumer confidence. Bowman is a longtime resident of the Back Bay who lives on Clarendon Street.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Bowman will oversee the Marketing, Advertising and Communications teams and lead the rebranding of South Shore Bank. The new brand, Sharing Success, is inspired by the bank’s performance providing critical Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and giving back PPP proceeds to create the South Shore Bank Community Fund, which helped people struggling with rent and mortgage payments due to the pandemic. Bowman will sit on the bank’s marketing committee and will report directly to Chief Operating Officer, Pam O’Leary.

“I’m thrilled to join South Shore Bank at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said Bowman. “To be part of an organization that lives its brand promise of Sharing Success in giving back to our community is truly a marketer’s dream role.”

Prior to joining South Shore Bank, Bowman spent more than 12 years at The Boston Globe, most recently as Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships for Boston Globe Media. Prior to that, Bowman was Vice President of Marketing and Research for Comcast Spotlight’s Northeast Division, focused on planning and development to support the advertising sales business. Bowman resides in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood and is active in the community. Bowman earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Drexel University and a Masters’ Degree in Management from Lesley University.