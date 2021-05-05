Pine Street Inn Hosts Virtual Home Remedy With Special Guest, CNN’s John King

Pine Street Inn, New England’s leading organization dedicated to ending homelessness, will host their annual signature Home Remedy fundraising event, virtually this year, on Thursday, May 6, 9-10 a.m.

The event will feature CNN’s John King in conversation with GBH’s Callie Crossley. John and Callie will discuss some of today’s most pressing topics related to homelessness, including the effects of the pandemic, the need for affordable housing, and more. Guests can expect to get an insider’s perspective on policies that are set to shape the new administration, with a particular focus on housing policy.

Registration for this year’s Home Remedy is complimentary.

Supporting close to 2,000 men and women daily, Pine Street Inn provides permanent housing, job training, emergency shelter and street outreach, with a goal of moving individuals off the street, out of shelter and back to a home and community.

For more information go to www.pinestreetinn.org.