UNITE HERE Local 26 Endorses Mayor Kim Janey

Just four weeks after announcing her candidacy for a full term as Mayor of Boston, Mayor Kim Janey has been endorsed by UNITE HERE Local 26 in the 2021 Boston mayoral race, citing her unique lived experience and distinct focus on building generational wealth for working families.

The 12,000-member hotel and food workers union is one of the most diverse and politically powerful organizations in the City of Boston.

“Mayor Janey knows what it takes to build first-generational wealth for Boston residents,” said Carlos Aramayo, president of UNITE HERE Local 26. “That means home ownership and good jobs for every neighborhood. We are proud to be the first union to endorse Mayor Janey.”

“I am so proud and thankful to receive the endorsement of UNITE HERE Local 26,” said Mayor Kim Janey. “Their members have been some of the hardest hit economically during the pandemic but – like Boston – they are strong and resilient. As our City continues to safely reopen, I will be standing with Local 26 to ensure that these hotel workers get back on the job – jobs that provide a living wage, critical benefits and an economic path forward for them and their families.” Mayor Janey had made it a priority to safely reopen and rebound the hospitality industry for workers and businesses. Recently, Mayor Janey opened her doors for a sit-down with Nine Zero Hotel workers who were fired unjustly in March of this year. An hour after the meeting with the Mayor, Nine Zero workers won their recall rights, with their jobs and seniority reinstated. The Mayor has also publicly called for solidarity with the unjustly terminated staff at the Copley Marriott Hotel, using her platform to advocate for fair and equitable treatment of its workers. “Boston residents need to be able to buy a home to build first-generational wealth. Mayor Janey knows this first hand because she lived it,” Aramayo said. “The Mayor is making this possible through city dollars and good job creation. Whether it be joining us on marches, picket lines, partnering on short-term rental regulations or organizing new hotels, she is focused on keeping Bostonians in Boston.”

UNITE HERE Local 26 has a longstanding relationship with Mayor Janey, endorsing her in the 2017 Boston City Council election. She has been “a true partner, in every possible way,” according to Richie Aliferis, a Local 26 Executive Board member and Boston resident. “Many call Boston home but can’t own a home in Boston. Mayor Janey will change that.”