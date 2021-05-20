Officers Injured While Arresting Robbery Suspect in Mass/Cass Area

At about 3:12 p.m. on Sunday May 16, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested Marshall Burton, 38, of Boston on multiple charges preexisting arrest warrants after responding to a call for a robbery in progress in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim who stated that the suspect had approached her and taken several pieces of her property before spitting on her and fleeing on foot. The victim was not injured during the incident and refused medical attention on scene.

Officers canvassed the area and soon located the suspect walking at a fast pace near Southampton Street with his hands concealed in his pockets. The suspect initially refused to comply with the officer’s verbal commands to stop and show his hands but then quickly turned around, pointing his hands at the officers and making a gesture as if to imply he was shooting at the officers. As the officers approached the suspect, he began to throw numerous items towards them, including a water bottle. When the officers attempted to gain control of the suspect, a violent struggle ensued, leading one of the officers to deploy his department issued OC spray as the officers continued to attempt to place the suspect in custody. The violently resistant suspect was eventually placed in custody with the assistance of additional responding units. Officers were then able to safely recover a number of items which belonged to the female victim.

One of the three primary arresting officers suffered an arm injury during the arrest and all three suffered exposure from the OC spray to their facial areas. The officers were transported to a local area hospital for treatment and have since been released. The suspect was treated at the District D-4 booking area by Boston EMS.

Officers later determined that the suspect was wanted on three separate straight warrants sought out of Boston Municipal Court: 1) Breaking and Entering Nighttime for Felony and Trespassing 2) Breaking and Entering Nighttime for Felony and Trespassing 3) Breaking and Entering Daytime for Felony and Trespassing.

The suspect will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of Unarmed Robbery, Unarmed Assault with Intent to Rob, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (3 Counts), Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing the Peace.