Victim Identified in West Newton/Shawmut Avenue Homicide

At about 8:38 p.m. on Friday, May 14, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of West Newton Street and Shawmut Avenue in Boston. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim has since been identified as Gerie Acevedo, 24, of the South End.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.