MBLCC Raises Black Liberation Flag Over State House

Following the passage of legislation last year in the Massachusetts General Court, co-sponsored by Rep. Tyler, which established Juneteenth as an official state holiday, the Massachusetts Black & Latino Legislative Caucus (MBLLC) held a flag raising on the front steps of the Massachusetts State House to commemorate the first official observation of the holiday.

“In the year 2021, Black folks are still, only, free-ish,” said Chair Chynah Tyler.

Speaking to the MBLLC’s recent accomplishments, Chair Tyler said “In just a few short years we have progressed towards a future with increased access to capital for Black entrepreneurs and small business owners; a civic workforce with more equitable opportunities; and amid last summer’s protests calling for increased police accountability, the our Caucus proudly lead on legislation that reimagines policing and public safety in communities across our Commonwealth.”

Other members of the General Court were also in attendance. Remarks were also provided by MBLLC Vice Chair Representative Bud Williams, State Auditor Suzanne Bump, State Treasurer & Receiver General Deborah Goldberg, and Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition.

A short performance was held by a drum circle of students from Paige Academy, an independent Black school, during the raising of the flag and the invocation was offered by Bishop Paul McKoy, Jr. of Zion Temple Holy Church.