News Hundreds Attend Picnic in the Fenway by The Boston Sun Staff • July 22, 2021 • 0 Comments It doesn’t get more summery than sharing an ice cream sandwich in the park. Here, Jacob Meyerson shares his ice cream with Liz Roux during the Fenway Picnic last Wednesday, July 14. The event saw a tremendous turnout with more than 200 in attendance, great live music and lots of food and treats – in addition to a sunny and pleasant evening. It was the first large event the Fenway Civic Association (FCA) has hosted since the start of the pandemic.