Fenway Studios Unveils Fence Mesh Mural Beautification

Special to the Sun

A stunning 500-foot mural showcasing work from Fenway Studios artists, as well as featuring a variety of Fenway community attractions, has been installed on Ipswich Street.

More than a year in the making, the mesh mural panels have been installed on the chain-link fence along Ipswich Street across from Fenway Studios. Fenway Studios alumnus artist, Denise Lindquist, designed the uplifting mural.

Through the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s (BPDA) Red Sox, ‘Beautification Program,’ Friends of Fenway Studios (FOFS) founding president, Lynda McNally, wrote the approved grant which provided funding for this collaborative project. The FOFS board served as fiduciary holder of the funds.

Essential to the mural installation was the removal and replacement of the existing dilapidated chain link fence. The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services were immediate in their response and authorized our request. Additionally, demonstrating the epitome of collaboration, Keolis Commuter Service Supervisor Brian Walsh, assigned members of his work crew to assist Fenway Studios artists during the actual installation of the fence mesh mural.

Working in harmonious collaboration with all the agencies resulted in an impressive outdoor art installation which will bring joy to all who see it.

“We are extremely grateful to the BPDA, the Red Sox Organization, the MBTA, Keolis Commuter Services, Friends of Fenway Studios along with the Fenway Studios artists for bringing our magnificent mural to life,” said FOFS and Fenway Studios.