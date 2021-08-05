News Kelleher Rose Garden Is in Bloom by The Boston Sun Staff • August 5, 2021 • 0 Comments Fenway volunteer John Gill chats with other volunteers in the Kelleher recently as they weed and deadhead the rose bushes. A beautiful Queen Elizabeth rose bursts in bloom at the Kelleher Rose Garden in the Fenway last month, with the magnificent fountain in the background. Roses such as this don’t continue to bloom throughout the summer without the help of volunteers who do the painstaking pruning, or deadheading, of the plants in the weekly ‘Tuesday with the Roses’ activity.