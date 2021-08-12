Acting Mayor Janey’s Movie Night Set for Sept. 10 on the Common

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department ParkARTS program presents Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s Movie Nights in nine local City of Boston parks from Monday, August 9, through Friday, September 10.

All shows begin at dusk. The series is sponsored by Bank of America and Xfinity, and hosted by Mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. Additional support is provided by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment and media partner JAM’N 94.5.

Upcoming events in the area are as follows:

•Friday, September 10

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Boston Common, 38 Beacon Street, Boston, 02108

All ParkARTS performances are free of charge. For more information, please call (617) 635-4505. To stay up to date with Parks Department news, events, and projects, sign up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.