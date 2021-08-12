Ward 5 Democrats Endorse Wu for Mayor

Last week, the Ward 5 Democrats (Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, and Bay Village) gathered in the Public Gardens to officially endorse Councilor Michelle Wu for mayor of Boston, and then participate in a stand-out for her on Charles Street.

Sharon Durkan, of the Ward 5 Dems, said they voted on July 20 on the endorsement, and had 16 vote for Wu, two vote present and one person voted for another candidate.

Members of the Ward 5 Democratic Committee gathered at the ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ statue in the Public Gardens last Thursday, Aug. 5, to officially announce their endorsement of Councilor Michelle Wu for mayor.

The vote was overwhelmingly to endorse Michelle Wu for Boston Mayor, the second Ward Committee to endorse Wu in the Mayor’s race. The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee had thrown their support to Wu in May. No other Ward Committees have endorsed any candidates in the race as of early August.

The Ward 5 Democratic Committee said: “Our members voted overwhelmingly and wholeheartedly to endorse Michelle Wu for Mayor of Boston. To put it simply, Michelle is the best choice for Mayor of Boston: she has a long track record of being a problem solver who has established herself as a visionary leader who is ready to tackle the biggest challenges facing our city. As Democratic activists, we’ve experienced her collaborative nature and style, and we believe Michelle’s vision and leadership will be transformational for our city. We are proud to put our full support behind her in this fight, and ready to knock on doors, make phone calls and get to work to ensure she is our next Mayor.”

Michelle Wu said: “Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee has been leading the way for progressive activism and organizing for years, and I’m so proud to have their support once again. Our campaign is organizing in every neighborhood of our city, and this endorsement will help supercharge our campaign to have thousands of conversations with neighbors. I look forward to organizing in partnership with the Ward 5 Democratic Committee through Election Day and beyond.”

The Ward 5 Democrats’ endorsement adds to the Wu campaign’s enthusiastic coalition supporters including leaders Senator Elizabeth Warren, Ward 1 Councilor Lydia Edwards, State Senator and Assistant Majority Leader Sal DiDomenico, former State Representative and Assistant Majority Leader Byron Rushing; union like Teamsters Local 25, New England Joint Board of Unite Here!, Alliance of Unions at the MBTA, MBTA Inspectors Union Local 600, OPEIU Local 453; environmental organizations like Sunrise Boston, Sierra Club, the Environmental League of Massachusetts, 350 Mass Action; as well as groups like Progressive West Roxbury/Roslindale and the Ward 4 Democrats.