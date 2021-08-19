COVID Cases Back up in the Immediate Area

After experiencing a 10 percent decrease in the weekly COVID positive during the final weeks of July, the weekly positive test rate has increased again in the Back Bay and the surrounding neighborhoods.

According to the weekly report released last Friday released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 1,887 Back Bay, Beacon Hill, North End, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 3.3 percent were positive. This was a 10 percent increase from the 3 percent of residents that tested positive between July 30 and August 6.

Overall since the pandemic started 59,001 Back Bay, Beacon Hill, North End, West End and Downtown residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that 6.4 percent of those tested were COVID positive. This was the same percentage reported by the BPHC on August 6.

Citywide, the weekly positive test rate increased another 5 percent last week. According to the BPHC 18,232 residents were tested and 3.9 percent were COVID positive–this was a 5 percent increase from the 3.7 percent reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed Back Bay, Beacon Hill, North End, West End and Downtown had an infection rate of 675.1 cases per 10,000 residents–a 1.8 percent increase from the 663.1 cases per 10,000 residents reported on August 6.

Sixty-seven additional residents have been infected with the virus between August 6 and August 13 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 3,762 cases overall since the pandemic began.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 1.26 percent since August 13 and went from 73,228 cases to 74,153 confirmed cases in a week. There was one additional death in Boston from the virus in the past two weeks and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,402.