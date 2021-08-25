Fenway Neighbors Gather for Annual Mayor’s Coffee Hour

Acting Mayor Kim Janey held a coffee hour for the Fenway neighborhood on August 20 at the Kelleher Rose Garden, where neighbors gathered to chat and enjoy coffee from Dunkin’ and fresh fruit courtesy of Star Market.

Janey stressed the importance of “making sure that we are creating more open space, more green space, more opportunities for neighbors to gather to appreciate the beauty of nature, to connect with each other; and that is what is marking our Joy Agenda this summer.

Janey thanked residents and neighborhood groups for attending the event. She also talked about how open space relates to COVID-19 in Boston and some of the city’s ongoing work to fight the virus.

“This is wonderful,” Janey said. “We need open space, particularly as we continue to battle COVID-19, which is here with us for quite some time…we’ve made a lot of progress in the City of Boston.”

Janey said that 68 percent of all Bostonians have received at least one dose.

She added, “we’ve been doing important work to close the gaps in terms of vaccine access with the Black community, the Latino community, the younger populations, but we have more work to do.”

In the past two weeks, 8,000 more residents have received the vaccine, and masks will once again be required in indoor public settings beginning on Friday, August 27 to help curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.