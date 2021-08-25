Janey Announces Winners of Mayor’s Garden Contest

Mayor Kim Janey today announced the winners of the 25th annual Mayor’s Garden Contest with a grand prize provided by JetBlue and prize packages donated by Mahoney’s Garden Centers. The Mayor’s Garden Contest recognizes gardeners who have landscaped, planted flowers, trees, shrubs, and, in the process, helped beautify Boston’s neighborhoods.

“I am proud to carry on Boston’s tradition of commemorating those who help keep our neighborhoods vibrant and inviting,” said Mayor Kim Janey. “I first learned the joys of gardening from my grandmother and have continued in my own community. This contest is a great way to affirm our city’s dedication to beautifying urban spaces, and plant a seed of interest in the next generation of gardeners.”

First place winners received the coveted “Golden Trowel” award from Mayor Janey while second and third place winners were awarded certificates. First place winners were entered into a drawing for a JetBlue Grand Prize consisting of roundtrip flights for two to any nonstop destination from Boston and also received a pair of tickets to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Gift certificates were provided by Mahoney’s Garden Centers to the top three winners in each category as well as the 2021 Hall of Fame winners.

This year’s winners:

Shade Garden

First Place: Sally Reyering – Beacon Hill

Second Place: Errol and Jan Uys – Dorchester

Third Place: Christa Comeau – Back Bay

Vegetable or Herb Garden

First Place: Sunny Ha – Brighton

Second Place: Pasqualino Cerro – Hyde Park

Third Place: Amina Shabani – Brighton

Medium Yard Garden

First Place: Jessica von Ammon – Roxbury

Second Place: Linda Sklar – Jamaica Plain

Third Place: Carey Moffitt-Jenkins and John Jenkins – Allston

Small Yard Garden

First Place: Julia Fairclough – Roslindale

Second Place: Doug Gifford – South End

Third Place: Jill Christians – South End

Large Yard Garden

First Place: Stephen Smith and Richard Allsbrook – Roslindale

Second Place: Amy Galblum – Roslindale

Third Place: Michael Bresinski – West Roxbury

Storefront, Organization, or Main Street District Garden

First Place: Carroll Thomas Funeral Home – Hyde Park

Second Place: Friends of Christopher Columbus Park – North End

Third Place: Fairmount Hill Neighborhood Association – Hyde Park

Porch, Balcony, or Container Garden

First Place: Alex and Stephanie Tsalagas – South End

Second Place: Cindy Joyce – Back Bay

Third Place: Bev Christians and Chris Hartmann – South End

Community Garden

First Place: Craig and Kimberly McNulty – Fenway-Kenmore

Second Place: John Ruiz – Fenway-Kenmore

Third Place: Dionna Di Pierro and Steven Davy – Fenway-Kenmore

Age Strong Garden Category

First Place: Janice Dunlevy – Dorchester

Second Place: Maria Termini – Roslindale

Third Place: Arlene Simon – Dorchester

Gardeners who have won three or more times are automatically entered into the Hall of Fame and will be recognized at the awards ceremony. These distinguished Hall-of-Famers will be ineligible to enter as contestants but are welcome to return as judges. The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees are James Anderson, John Govoni and Dorothy Giarla, Miguel Rosales, and Julie Murphy.