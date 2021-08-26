Stuparich & Nouel Dental Associates Relocates to Copley Square

Stuparich & Nouel Dental Associates relocated earlier this month from its home of more than 20 years on Columbus Square to 607 Boylston St., Suite 301, in Copley Square.

Dr. Mauro Stuparich and his wife, Dr. Alexandra Nouel, are at the helm of the longstanding practice whose multidisciplinary team of dentists and prosthodontists have merged preventive dental care with high-end prosthetic and implant services since 1998.

Dr. Alexandra Nouel, and her husband, Dr. Mauro Stuparich, of Stuparich & Nouel Dental Associates.

Dr. Stuparich is a cosmetic dentist who began his education at the University of Toronto and then graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 1991. He earned an advanced graduate degree in prosthodontics, from Tufts so he could offer patients the highest level of expertise for their full-mouth reconstructions, dental implants, crowns, bridges, and fillings.

Dr. Nouel began her studies in her native Venezuela before completing the prosthodontics program at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston in 1995. She was awarded the Doctor of Medical Dentistry degree in 1997 and was an instructor at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in the Department of Restorative Dentistry until 1999. She also studied at the Scottsdale Center for Dentistry so she could offer high-quality, same-day CEREC crowns and veneers to patients.

Both Dr. Stuparich and Dr. Nouel studied at the Misch Institute, the nation’s leading program for training in implant dentistry, completing their prosthetic program in 2007.

Stuparich & Nouel’s new office space, which offers a picturesque view of Copley Square Park, spans 3,500 square feet, compared to between 2,000 and 2,1000 square feet at the old location, while the number of dental stations has increased from eight now from five before. The new space also boats a lunchroom, which, Dr. Stuparich said, has proven to be a popular amenity for employees.

“We knew we had to move at some point,” said Dr. Stuparich. “We looked at multiple locations and this proved to be the nicest one.”

Stuparich & Nouel Dental Associates is currently looking to expand its staff, and the practice continues to welcome new patients.

“We’re trying to grow and bring in another doctor [as well as two dental assistants] to expand on the type of services we provide,” Dr. Stuparich said.

To learn more about Stuparich & Nouel, visit www.abostonsmile.com or new patients can call the office at 617-468-7057.