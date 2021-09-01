September Is Designated as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and for many the subject of suicide is off limits. They believe the mere mention of suicide around friends and family can cause suicidal thoughts for them. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Approximately -47,500 Americans died by their own hand in 2019, making suicide the 10th leading cause of death in this nation. Suicide rates in the US have climbed 33% in the last decade. One of the ways to reduce that number is by talking about suicide and suicidal ideation, which can spur meaningful conversations about mental health and potentially save lives.

Even more concerning is that suicide and suicide attempts among our nation’s youth (ages 10-24) are on the rise. According to information released last year by the CDC, 19% of youth had seriously considered attempting suicide, 16% had made a suicide plan, 9% had made a suicide attempt, and 2.5% had made a suicide attempt that was significant enough to require medical treatment.

Join the conversation, and reach out to those who have been personally affected by suicide, raise awareness, and connect those struggling with suicidal ideation to professional counselors and treatment services that can help them.

If your child or someone you love is struggling with depression or thinking about suicide, get help now. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is a free resource, available 24 hours a day for anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The Crisis Text Line is a free 24/7 text line where trained crisis counselors support individuals in crisis. Text “Jason” to 741741 to speak with a compassionate, trained Crisis Counselor. Confidential support 24/7, for free.

The Jason Foundation (JFI) is another available resource. Although September is set aside as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, JFI works toward suicide prevention all year long. JFI is dedicated to the awareness and prevention of youth suicide through educational programs that equip youth, parents, educators, and the community with the tools and resources to identify and assist at-risk youth. Many times, young people exhibit clear warnings signs prior to an attempt. By knowing the warning signs and knowing how to help, you could save a life. Visit The Jason Foundation’s website to learn more about youth suicide, the warning signs, and how you can help make a difference. JFI has never charged a school, community, or individual for the use of their programs or resources. http://www.jasonfoundation.com