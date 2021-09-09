At-Large Councilor Michael Flaherty Announces Additional Endorsements

Boston City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty announced 45 additional endorsements in support of his re-election, bringing the total to 53. The endorsements came from elected officials at the federal, state, and local levels and a broad coalition of labor unions active in the Greater Boston area.

“I am honored to have been endorsed by these great organizations as I work towards re-election,” said Councilor Flaherty. “These unions represent a diverse swath of my family, friends, and neighbors across the city, and they demonstrate a shared belief in my vision for the future of Boston.”

The full list of endorsements is as follows:

Congressman Stephen Lynch, Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Thompkins, Clerk Magistrate of Suffolk Superior Court Maura Hennigan, Suffolk County Register of Deeds Steve Murphy, Former Boston Police Commissioner Willy Gross, Suffolk Superior Court Clerk Mike Donovan, Suffolk Supreme Judicial Court Clerk Maura Doyle, State Senator Nick Collins, State Senator Mike Rush, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, State Rep. Ed Coppinger, State Rep. Dan Ryan, State Rep. David Biele, State Rep. Kevin Honan, State Rep. Dan Hunt, State Rep. Jay Livingstone, Councilor Lydia Edwards, Councilor Ed Flynn, Councilor Frank Baker, Councilor Matt O’Malley, Councilor Liz Breadon, Boston Carmen’s Union #589, Boston Firefighters Local 718, Teamsters Local Union #25, Unite Here Local #26, SEIU Local 888, Boston Teachers Union, SEIU NAGE, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445, IBEW 2222, Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, AFSCME 93, Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers Local 29, International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 3, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103, International Union of Elevator Contractors Local 4, International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local 6, International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Local 7, Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 22, Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 88 (Tunnel Workers), Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 151, Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 223, Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 1421 (Wreckers), International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 35, United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States, Canada (UA) Pipefitters Local 537, Operative Plasterers’ & Cement Masons’ International Association Local 534, United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States, Canada (UA) Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12, United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers Local 33, Sheet Metal Workers’ International Association Local 17, and United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and PipeFitting Industry of the United States, Canada (UA) Sprinkler Fitters Local 550.

The endorsement process is ongoing and future announcements of additional support can be expected in the coming weeks.