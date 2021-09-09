Boston’s Municipal Primary Set for Tuesday, Sept. 14

Next Tuesday on September 14 Boston voters will head to the polls during the Boston Municipal Primary election and cast their ballots for Mayor and At-Large City Councilor.

Back Bay voters will choose from a field of seven mayoral candidates and a large field of candidates running for City Councilor At-Large.

Who is on the Ballot Next Tuesday

In the Boston Mayoral race four have emerged as favorites among voters ahead of the Primary and include Acting Mayor Kim Janey, Michelle Wu, Annissa Essaibi George and Andrea Campbell with John Barros, Robert Cappucci, and Richard Spagnuolo rounding out the field of mayoral candidates.

The top two vote getters will compete in the Boston Municipal General Election in November.

In the At-Large race Back Bay voters can pick up to four candidates from the field of 17 At-Large candidates running in the Primary.

The candidates for At-Large are incumbents Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia, Ruthzee Louijeune, Jonathan Spillane, David Halbert, Erin Murphy, Said Abdikarim, Kelly Bates, James Colimon, Domingos DaRosa, Althea Garrison, Alexander Gray, Carla Monteiro, Bridget Nee-Walsh, Roy Owens, Donnie Palmer, and Nick Vance.

Where to Vote in Back Bay, South End, Fenway, Bay Village

The following are the polling locations broken down in order of Wards and Precincts. All polling locations will be open between 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Ballots will be available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese. Language assistance will be available on Election Day by translators at polling locations or by contacting the Election Department’s translation phone bank. Those interested in volunteering can apply to be a poll worker here.

Ward 3

Precinct 7, Cathedral High School Gymnasium – 1336 Washington St. Voter entrance on the right side of the building on Union Park Street.

Precinct 8, Wang YMCA of Chinatown – 8 Oak Street West. Vote in gymnasium

Ward 4

Precinct 1, William McKinley South End Academy – 90 Warren Ave. Vote in gymnasium. Voter entrance on the corner of Warren Avenue and Dartmouth Street.

Precinct 2, Tent City Community Room – 130 Dartmouth St. Vote in the community room. Voter entrance on Yarmouth street in the rear of the building.

Precinct 3, William McKinley South End Academy – 90 Warren Ave. Vote in gymnasium. Voter entrance on the corner of Warren Avenue and Dartmouth Street.

Precinct 5, Symphony Plaza East – 334 Massachusetts Ave. Vote in the community room.

Precinct 6 & 7, Matthews Arena – 238 Saint Botolph St.

Precinct 8, Symphony Plaza West, 333 Massachusetts Ave. Vote in the community room.

Precinct 9, Wentworth Institute, Annex Central Building, 550 Parker St.. vote in Casella Gallery. HP entrance left of main entrance.

Precinct 10, Simmons University Park Science Building, 6 Avenue Louis Pasteur. Vote in the lobby.

Ward 5

Precinct 1, Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, 41 Berkeley St. Vote in auditorium.

Precinct 2A, Boston Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 105 Jersey St. Vote in Powery Hall. Voter entrance on the right side of the building through the parking lot on Peterborough Street.

Precinct 2, Fenway Community Center – 1282 Boylston St. Vote in the community room. Voters enter from Jersey Street.

Precinct 6, Emmanuel Episcopal Church – 15 Newbury St. Vote in the community room. Voter entrance is the door to the right closest to Arlington Street.

Precinct 7 & 8, Copley Square Library – 700 Boylston St. Voters enter from Dartmouth Street. Vote in the Guastavino Room of the McKim Building.

Precinct 9, Saint Cecilia Parish – 18 Belvidere St. Voter entrance upstairs on Belvidere Street. HP entrance at ground level glass doors.

Precinct 10, Boston University – Kilachand Hall, 91 Bay State Rd. Vote in Room 101, Kilachand Commons.

Vote by Mail Ballots

The City of Boston has also installed 20 ballot drop boxes across the city for voters to drop off completed vote by mail ballots.

The Ballot Drop Box location closest to Back Bay would be the Copley Library, 700 Boylston St. or on the first and third floor entrances of Boston City Hall. All drop boxes are monitored under 24 hour video surveillance. Drop boxes will also be available at each early voting location during the scheduled voting hours.

Applications for vote by mail ballots have been mailed out to every registered voter in Boston. Voters are asked to fill out the application, including their signature, as applications received without a signature will not be accepted. To be eligible to vote by mail in the Preliminary Municipal Election, applications must be returned to the Boston Election Department by Wednesday (today), September 8, by 5 p.m.

Vote by mail applications can be returned by U.S. mail with the prepaid postcard or in-person at the Boston Election Department, City Hall, Room 241.

If a registered Boston voter did not receive or lost their application, they can request a new ballot application by completing the form available on the City’s vote-by-mail website. The form can be sent to the City of Boston’s Election Department, via mail, email, fax, or in-person. The Boston Election Department is located at Boston City Hall, City Hall Square, Room 241, Boston, MA 02201. Fax: 617-635-4483, Tel: 617-635-VOTE (8683). Email: [email protected]

Vote By Mail

The Election Department will send out vote by mail ballots as soon as the application requests are processed. Once a voter receives their ballot package, they should follow the enclosed instructions. It is important to sign the yellow ballot affidavit envelope. Unsigned ballot affidavit envelopes will cause a ballot to be rejected. To return ballots by U.S. mail, make sure to apply sufficient postage. While ballot package weight can vary, two First Class stamps is generally sufficient.

To be counted, ballots must be received by the Boston Election Department or in a ballot drop box by the close of polls on Election Day, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Tracking Your Ballot

Boston voters can track their ballot request through the state’s website. The city will continue to mail ballots as applications arrive, until the application deadline of 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

For more information on how to participate in this year’s elections, please visit boston.gov/election.