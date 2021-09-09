Pipefitters Local 537 Endorses Annissa Essaibi-George

Pipefitters Local 537 endorsed At-Large City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George in her candidacy for Mayor of Boston citing her long-time advocacy for and commitment to Boston’s hard working residents. Pipefitters Local 537 represents more than 3,000 pipefitters, welders and HVAC technicians employed in the construction industry across Massachusetts. “Pipefitters Local 537 is proud to back Annissa Essaibi George for Mayor of Boston. She has the necessary experience and clear vision it will take to recover from this pandemic and create a better Boston for everyone,” said Thomass Kerr, Business Manager of Local 537. “As a former longtime union member herself, Annissa will govern with hard working families top of mind, advocating for and amplifying the voices of our members in Boston and across the region.” “I’m honored to have the support of Pipefitters Local 537 in this race. I promise you that an Essaibi George Administration will uplift unions, champion labor and fight tirelessly for our hard working families,” said Councilor Essaibi George. “For Boston to truly thrive, we need to leverage our city’s talent to grow our workforce and I’m committed to doing that work in partnership with all of you.” Included in Essiabi George’s economic justice and workers’ rights policy plan is the creation of the first-ever City of Boston Department of Economic Justice and Workers’ Rights, headed by a cabinet-level chief who will report directly to the Mayor and have a seat at the policymaking table to assess the potential impact proposed policies and initiatives may have on Boston’s working families. Directly overseen by the Chief of Economic Justice and Workers’ Rights will be an Economic Justice Task Force to intentionally address racial discrimination, identify economic inequities in our City, and create and implement city-wide initiatives that focus on economic justice and prosperity, while consistently measuring impacts and progress.