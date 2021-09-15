Wu and Essaibi George Will Square Off in Nov. Election for Mayor

In a historic election where four women candidates of color and one male candidate of color all vied for Mayor of Boston, voters on Tuesday have narrowed the field of seven candidates down to two.

On Tuesday, Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George finished in the top two spots and will square off in the November General election. Rounding out the election was Andrea Campbell finishing third, Acting Mayor Kim Janey coming in fourth, and John Barros rounding out the top spots in fifth place, according to unofficial election results posted on the City’s website.

“Today, Boston voters turned out on the doors, on the phones, on the streets, and at the polls to make their voices heard,” Wu said Tuesday night. “Given the numbers reported back from precincts across our city, we are certain that our campaign — which was the first to launch in this field, exactly one year ago — will be advancing to the November general election. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

To kick off her general election campaign, Essaibi George told her supporters Tuesday night, “It’ll take all of us to move Boston forward. To bring cleaner air to Chinatown and East Boston. To bring more home ownership opportunities to Roxbury. To keep our small businesses strong in Mattapan, and thoughtful, inclusive growth to Allston. We’ll do it with an equity lens. We’ll do it thoughtfully. We’ll do it together. Nothing is off the table, when we ensure everyone is at the table.”

In the District 7 City Council race to fill the seat vacated by Acting Mayor Janey, Tania Fernandez Anderson topped the ballot, garnering 26.67 percent, or 2,014 votes cast, and will face runner-up Roy Owens, who received 17 percent of the ballot (1,284 votes).

Narrowly edged out in third place was Angie Camacho, who garnered 16.63 percent of the ballot, or 1,256 votes cast.

Rounding out the eight-way race were: Brandy M. Brooks, with 9.81 of the ballot, or 741 votes; Lorraine E. Payne Wheeler, with 9.23 percent of the ballot, or 697 votes; Santiago Leon Rivera, with 7.52 percent of the ballot, or 568 votes; Marisa C. Luse, with 7.28 percent of the ballot, or 550 votes; and Joao Gomes Depina, with 5.39 percent of the ballot, or 407 votes.

Meanwhile, Michael Flaherty, Julia Mejia, Ruthzee Louijeune, Erin Murphy, Carla Monteiro, David Halbert, Althea Garrison, and Bridget Nee-Walsh will all advance to the city councilor at-large race in the November election, where four seats are open.

(With additional reporting by Dan Murphy and Lauren Bennett)