Beacon Hill Art Walk Makes a Comeback to the North Slope This Sunday

The Beacon Hill Art Walk returns live in person Sunday, September 26. The one-of-a-kind Boston tradition turns the quiet streets and alleyways of Beacon Hill into a fantastical art gallery where walls and gardens are adorned with beautiful creations. Usually held in June, the event has moved to Sunday, September 26 so it could be held in person this year. There is no cost to attend the Art Walk. Interested artists can apply online now at http://beaconhillartwalk.com/.

The Beacon Hill Art Walk takes place in the nooks and crannies of Beacon Hill’s North Slope as residents open up their private gardens, alleyways, and courtyards and allow artists to display and sell their artwork. It is a chance for visitors to tour the private spaces of Beacon Hill while viewing original, handmade artwork. Thousands of people attend each year. It is a free popular event in the neighborhood, with a festive atmosphere and volunteer musicians playing in various gardens throughout the day. Around 100 artists usually participate, with a variety of styles, media, and subject matter. Visitors enjoy a unique atmosphere boasting bursts of colors at the background sound of live classical, klezmer, and folk music playing in various gardens throughout the day.

“There is no other event quite like the Art Walk. The cobblestone streets and red brick buildings provide a magical background as you wander up and down the streets of Beacon Hill and just get lost in the beauty that local artists have created,” said Jen Matson, a Beacon Hill Art Walk Organizer. “This is truly a can’t miss event in Boston and we are so excited to bring this back in person.”

The Beacon Hill Art Walk is supported in part by a grant from the Boston Cultural Council, a local agency which is funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, administered by the Mayor’s Office of Arts + Culture.

