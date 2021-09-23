Camacho Demands a Recount After Placing Third in Close District 7 Council Race

After trailing rival candidate, Roy Owens, by a mere 28 votes in the eight-way race for the District 7 City Council in the Sept. 14 Primary Election, third-place vote-getter Angelina Camacho is demanding a recount.

Camacho said in a statement released Sept. 20: “After prayerful consideration, I have decided to move forward with a recount petition. Given such a small margin, we owe it to our supporters, friends, and the community to make sure that every ballot is counted and every voice has been heard. It is also an opportunity for our fellow candidates to know that the process has been counted accurately. Therefore, at 5 o’clock this evening, our campaign submitted signatures to the Elections Department petitioning for the recount. After the process is complete, I hope that we will all be part of the continued work of building community.”

In last week’s election, Tania Fernandez Anderson topped the ballot, garnering 26.67 percent, or 2,014 votes cast, and will face runner-up, Owens, who received 17 percent of the ballot (1,284 votes). Narrowly edged out in third place was Camaco, who garnered 16.63 percent of the ballot, or 1,256 votes cast. Rounding out the eight-way race were: Brandy M. Brooks, with 9.81 of the ballot, or 741 votes; Lorraine E. Payne Wheeler, with 9.23 percent of the ballot, or 697 votes; Santiago Leon Rivera, with 7.52 percent of the ballot, or 568 votes; Marisa C. Luse, with 7.28 percent of the ballot, or 550 votes; and Joao Gomes Depina, with 5.39 percent of the ballot, or 407 votes.

The District 7 council seat has seen vacated by Acting Mayor Janey, who was edged out by City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, the Primary’s two top vote-getters who will vie to be the next Mayor of Boston in the Nov. 2 General Election.