Lyric Stage Company of Boston Opens 47th Season this Friday

The Lyric Stage Company of Boston is thrilled to open the 47th season with the quirky romantic comedy Be Here Now by Deborah Zoe Laufer. Performances begin Friday, September 24 and run through Sunday, October 17.

Samantha Richert (Bari) leads the cast which also includes Barlow Adamson (Mike Cooper). Making their Lyric stage debuts are Shani Farrell (Patty Cooper) and Katherine Shaver (Luanne Cooper).

Scenic Design is by Janie Howland, Costume Design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt, Lighting Design by Karen Perlow, and Sound Design by Dewey Dellay.

A quirky romantic comedy about a professor of nihilism who experiences joy for

the first time, Be Here Now centers around Bari, a misanthrope who has returned

to her hometown of East Cooperville, NY as she struggles to finish her thesis. Working at a local fulfillment center, her despair has reached new heights When Bari begins experiencing emotions she never has felt before, she begins to have a different outlook on life. And when she discovers that the cause of these feelings may be killing her, Bari is forced to ask if she wants to go back to a life of nothing.

Says Lyric Stage Artistic Director and director of this production, Courtney O’Connor, “In Bari, we see a woman experiencing joy and connection with others for the first time in her life, forcing her to question who she is now, what she is willing to do to hold onto her new-found joy, and whether or not she’s willing to change. Over this past year and a half, many of us have had to ask ourselves the same questions. And like Bari and those in her world, the answers may surprise all of us.”

Lyric Stage launches “Lyric for All”, Affordable Price Options

In an effort to integrate live theater into the lives of all residents of Greater Boston, Lyric Stage offers multiple options including $30 Under 35, advanced Student Tickets, Senior Tickets, and partnerships with MassWIC and EBT Cardholders that allows audiences to visit us as often as they like. More information at: https://www.lyricstage.com/tickets/lyric-for-all/

Covid-19 Policies and FAQ

Our Covid-19 protocols are guided by CDC guidelines and requirements from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston. We realize this is a dynamic and evolving time and ticket buyers will be notified at least 48 hours of what to expect upon their visit. Please visit https://www.lyricstage.com/tickets/subscriptions/47th-season-faq/ which will be updated regularly with the most current information.

History of the Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Founded in 1974 and in residence at 140 Clarendon Street since 1991, the Lyric Stage Company is Boston’s oldest resident theatre company. Its mission is to produce and present live theatre in Greater Boston with an intimate approach that promotes inclusivity and connection.

The Lyric Stage leads an effort to integrate live theater and theater education into the lives of all residents of greater Boston.