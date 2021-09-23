News Briefs

‘We Sing Boston’ Concludes with Sept. 25 Citywide Singing Event on the Common

“We Sing Boston” concludes its season of bringing interactive live-music experiences to outdoor public spaces in and around Boston with a citywide singing event on Saturday, Sept. 25, beginning at 2 p.m. at Brewer Fountain on the Boston Common.

The program, a culmination of the popular “We Sing” initiative made possible by a partnership between Boston Children’s Chorus and Friends of the Public Garden,, will feature remarks from BCC Executive Director Andrés Holder, a singing workshop for kids of all ages, and a headlining performance from Boston Children’s Chorus Central Intermediate Advanced choir (ages 11-14).

Community members of all ages and skill levels are invited to join in singing, games, prizes, and socializing (following COVID-19 guidelines).

“We Sing: Boston” has additional support from the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture Boston and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

Welcome back to SoWa

The SoWa Artists Guild will welcome the public back to its First Fridays and Second Sundays, when more than 90 artists at 450 Harrison Ave. in SoWa open their doors.

The next First Friday is Oct. 1, from 5 to 9 p.m., and the next Second Sunday is Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit https://www.sowaartists.com/calendar/ for more information.