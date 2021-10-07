District 8 City Councilor Bok Endorses Anderson for District 7 City Councilor

District 8 Boston City Councilor Kenzie Bok has announced her endorsement of Tania Fernandes Anderson to serve as her colleague on the Council representing District 7.

“Tania would bring so much valuable experience to the Council – from her work advocating for small businesses as the Bowdoin Geneva Main Streets director, to her many years providing local social services and serving as a foster parent, to her own immigrant story of coming from Cape Verde to graduating from the Boston Public Schools and giving so much back to our communities.

“She knows what it means to overcome adversity, and she’s passionate about knocking down the barriers that keep all kinds of Bostonians from thriving. Tania also shares my conviction that housing affordability is the top issue the Boston City Council must tackle to preserve and strengthen our diverse communities, and I know she will be a fierce advocate for housing justice,” said Councilor Bok.

“As the Councilor for District 8, I share vibrant neighborhoods like Fenway and Mission Hill with the District 7 City Councilor. I see in Tania someone who will care about every square inch of her district and bring the right values, passion, and work ethic to representing her constituents in every neighborhood. With Tania as their Councilor, the residents of District 7 will have a champion.”

“For the City to tackle its deepest policy challenges while also attending to all the daily details that affect life in our neighborhoods, we need excellent people on the City Council next term. Tania is far and away the best person to represent District 7, so I urge everyone who lives in her district—from Mission Hill and Fenway to Roxbury and the South End – to vote for her on November 2.”