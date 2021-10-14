A Reimagined Virtual Evening for Storybook Ball

MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC) celebrates the 22nd anniversary of Storybook Ball with a reimagined virtual evening on Thursday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m.

Led by Co-Chairs Fiona and James Benenson of Brookline and Rachel and Bill Motley of Dover, the evening includes speeches, patient stories and tributes.

In the theme of The Story of Ferdinand, the gentle bull who only wants to stop and smell the flowers, the 2021 Storybook Ball showcases the Pediatric Infectious Disease program at MGHfC, which includes a highly expert group of infectious disease clinicians, researchers, microbiologists and pathologists who provide multidisciplinary care and expertise for children with some of the rarest and most complicated infections in the world, including those that trigger neuropsychiatric illness.

“Each year, Storybook Ball is MGHfC’s most anticipated night. We’ve been preparing all year with hopes of gathering in person to celebrate our guests, donors and supporters, and honor the extraordinary work of MGHfC,” said Allan M. Goldstein, MD, MGHfC Surgeon-In-Chief. “However, given the hospital’s role as a leader in the health care community, we are proceeding with caution and hosting a virtual event to protect our patients, staff, donors and friends.”

Fundraising remains vital. “We’re just $600,000 away from reaching our fundraising goal, which provides MGHfC leadership with flexible funds to support our youngest patients and their families,” said co-chair Rachel Motley.

“Now more than ever, we need your support to allow MGHfC to continue to provide the world-class care it is known for,” said co-chair Fiona Benenson.

This special evening will also honor Ronald E. Kleinman, MD, who will be stepping down as Physician-in-Chief of MGHfC after 43 years of outstanding service to the hospital. Throughout his storied career, Dr. Kleinman has impacted countless patients, families and fellow clinicians. His wife, Martha Kleinman, will be spotlighted as Honorary Co-Chair, recognizing her dedication to the Storybook Ball committee for over two decades.

