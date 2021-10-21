NABB’s Halloween Celebration Returns Oct. 31

The city will close Marlborough Street between Berkeley and Fairfield streets to traffic Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. for the return of the Neighborhood of the Back Bay’s Halloween Celebration.

And since this year’s event comes on a Sunday, streets will be closed down one hour earlier than usual, meaning trick-or-treaters won’t have to contend with rush hour traffic, said Sue Baker, the event organizer.

Those who live in the area are encouraged to decorate their house or yard, or get involved in any other way they choose, and they should also plan to have goodies on hand to distribute to the young trick-or-treaters who will be arriving at their doors.

NABB’s Halloween celebration dates back between five and 10 years, said Baker, although the event wasn’t held last year, since no other neighborhoods were closing streets for trick-or-treaters due to covid concerns. This year, however, Baker said, “Things have relaxed a lot since last year, and we felt that neighbors could maintain distance out on street and have safe trick or treating this year.”

Still, the traditional party at the Clarendon Street Playground won’t be held this year, said Baker, “because we were worried about the crowds , and with kids still unvaccinated, we didn’t think it would be prudent.”

NABB is seeking volunteers to help with the street closings; email [email protected] to lend your help to the event.