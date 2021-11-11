Leaders Optimistic About City’s Future Following November 2 Election

With the historic election on Nov. 2 ushering in a new era for Boston, some leaders are now looking optimistically to the city’s future under new leadership.

“It was a great victory for Michelle Wu, who I think will do an incredible job as Mayor,” said Rep. Jay Livingstone, who endorsed her for the position. “Her mandates spoke to not only the issues she raised on her campaign, but also to the great work she did on the Boston City Council. I think the City is in great hands and look forward to working with her in her new role.”

Regarding the eight-way race for the four City Councilor at-Large seats, Rep. Livingstone said, “I’m pleased that Michael Flaherty returned to the City Council as he has the most institutional knowledge on a body that’s relatively new, and I’m very excited about Ruthzee Louijeune, who I endorsed to join the Council. I think that she will do a tremendous job based on her values and experience.”

Of Louijeune, Rep. Livingstone added, “She, as a first-time candidate, ran a fantastic campaign and expect high-quality leadership we saw on her campaign to transfer to the Council.”

While Elliott Laffer, chair of the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay, was neutral in the race, he described the six candidates originally vying for the Mayor’s seat, including Rep. Jon Santiago, as “the strongest overall field I’ve seen in the 50 years I’ve lived here.”

Laffer, who has worked with Mayor-elect Wu on various issues over the years, described her as “very intelligent, very caring,” and “I find her to be very effective,” he added.

Laffer said, “I look forward to working with her as Mayor, and I’m confident that she will be a very effective Mayor. She has a good understanding of the issues affecting the Downtown neighborhoods, and that’s always helpful when we’re working to make things better for everyone.”

Regarding the City Council race, Laffer said, “Many of the City Councilors were among the most effective we had, and in general, the people coming in have an effective track record and a high standard to live up to as to what the council has become in recent years.”

As for Ballot Question 1, which passed 81,885 to 39,657, and will now grant the City Council the authority to amend a budget proposed by the Mayor, and to override the Mayor’s budgetary amendments or vetoes, while establishing an office of participatory budgeting by 2024, Laffer said, “This offers an opportunity for the City Council to become an even more effective body, and it will be interesting to see how it changes the balance of power between the Mayor’s Office and the City Council going forward.”