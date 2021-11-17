Mel King Square Dedicated in the South End Saturday

Mel King, the 93-year-old lifelong South End resident who served as state representative for or the 9th Suffolk District from 1973 to 1982, was honored by the city on Nov. 13, with the unveiling of Melvin H. “Mel” King Square at the intersection of Yarmouth Street and Columbus Avenue.

New signage is up at Mel King Square at Yarmouth Street and Columbus Ave.

Numerous elected officials were on hand for the occasion, including former Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who said King has been described as a “trailblazer,” a “living legend,” and a “national treasure.” (King had previously endorsed Janey for Mayor).

King himself also made two high-profile but ultimately unsuccessful bids for Mayor of Boston – in 1979 and again in 1983.