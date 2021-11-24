Back Bay, Surrounding Area’s COVID Cases Increase

On Thursday Bostonians will travel to loved one’s homes or host Thanksgiving Day dinner and many will gather inside without masks for the holiday.

Local health experts are suggesting that if families keep gathering relatively small; if everyone over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated; those eligible for boosters are boosted; and there is no one in attendance who is particularly vulnerable, the risk of getting together for a holiday party is relatively low according to Dr. Mallika Marshall, WBZ-TV Health Reporter. However, Dr. Marshall cautioned that it’s the unvaccinated who are at the highest risk of getting infected, getting really sick, and passing it onto others during an indoor holiday gathering.

“If you’re attending an event, ask the host if everyone who is eligible for a vaccine is vaccinated,” she suggested to Bostonoians last week. “If not, I might think twice about going. If you’re hosting an event this year, I would ask those who are unvaccinated to perform a rapid home antigen test on the morning of the event and wear masks while in your home.”

After decreasing 13 percent two weeks ago, the Back Bay and the surrounding area’s COVID weekly positive test rate increased last week.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 2,190 Back Bay, Beacon Hill, North End, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 2.6 percent were positive. This was a 30 percent increase from the 2 percent that tested positive between November 8 and November 15.

The citywide weekly positive test rate also increased last week. According to the BPHC 23,916 residents were tested and 3.8 percent were COVID positive–this was a 46 percent increase from the 2.6 percent reported by the BPHC on November 8.

Fifty-seven additional residents have been infected with the virus between November 15 and November 22 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 4,618 cases overall since the pandemic began.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race. Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased .57 percent last week and went from 85,672 cases to 86,157 confirmed cases in a week. There was one additional death in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,463