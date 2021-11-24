Holiday Happenings

Celebrate the Holidays on the Freedom Trail

The Freedom Trail® Foundation invites revelers to celebrate this holiday season on the annual Historic Holiday Strolls. The festive atmosphere of the city, set against the unique backdrop of Boston’s historic sites, makes these merry 60-minute tours a perfect way to celebrate the holidays. Walk the Freedom Trail and discover how Boston’s holiday traditions evolved on the Strolls offered on select Fridays and Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. through December 31 and, additionally, on Thursday, December 23.

Led by 19th-century Dickensian costumed guides departing from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center, the Strolls are complete with a tour of holiday lights and Christmas trees along the Freedom Trail. Following the Strolls, guests receive discounts off museum store purchases at Freedom Trail sites, including the Paul Revere House and Old North Church (valid with any 2021 Historic Holiday Strolls receipts).

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, and reservations can be made online; tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center. The Freedom Trail Historic Holiday Strolls may also be scheduled for a group tour by calling (617) 357-8300. The Freedom Trail Foundation continues to offer daily public Walk Into History® Tours throughout the season and during the winter months. For tour tickets and more information please visit www.thefreedomtrail.org.

Copley Square Tree Lighting Nov. 29

The City of Boston, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and the Friends of Copley Square welcome the holidays with the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting on Monday, November 29, starting at 5 p.m.

This free event will feature appearances by Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer along with musical performances by vocalist Ackeem Hill, the Boston Children’s Chorus, the Boston Pops Esplanade Brass Ensemble, and Berklee College of Music’s own Esperanza Delgado.

Additional support provided by AT&T Mobility and H.P. Hood, LLC. Light refreshments provided by H.P. Hood, LLC. Event production partners include Boston Properties, Encore Global, and Fairmont Copley Plaza.

Other 2021 holiday celebrations hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department include tthe lighting of the ship in Martin’s Park at the Children’s Wharf Harborwalk on November 27, and the Boston Common Tree Lighting followed by the lighting of the trees on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall on December 2. The arrival of Boston’s official 2021 Christmas tree, a 48-foot white spruce tree donated by L’Arche Cape Breton of Orangedale, Nova Scotia, will be celebrated on Boston Common at approximately 11 a.m. on November 17.

Visit bit.ly/LightsOnBos or call 617-635-4505 for more information.