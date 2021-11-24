News Briefs

Small Business Saturday at 450 Harrison Ave.

The SoWa Artists Guild will open our doors for Small Business Saturday, November 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 450 Harrison Ave..

Artists on the second, third, and fourth floors of the building will be offering paintings, prints, jewelry, photography, sculpture, textiles, and other fine art for your holiday shopping.

For more information, visit http://sowaartists.com.

The Newbury Cup Presents $25,000 Check to Women’s Lunch Place at Inaugural Charitable Event

The Newbury Cup was officially announced at a reimagined afternoon tea at the iconic Newbury Hotel to mark the beginning of a new charitable initiative created to raise awareness and much needed funds to nonprofit organizations in the Boston community that enrich and improve the quality of life for those most vulnerable. Founding committee members Lisa Pierpont, Shannon Pastuszak and Simone Winston, along with managing director Carlos Bueno, hosted the kick-off event on Thursday, November 18th, and presented a check in the amount of $25,000 to The Women’s Lunch Place – this year’s recipient.