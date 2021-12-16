At Boston Premier Dentistry, Patients Are Like Family

What sets Boston Premier Dentistry, PC (formerly Ficociello and Ficociello D.D.S, PC) apart from the competition, according to Dr. Kourosh Asha, DMD, the owner of and one of the practitioners at the longstanding downtown dental office, is the warm, familial kinship they share with their patients, who are often kin themselves.

“We’re a family practice in that we treat the whole family – kids, adults, and seniors –and the second part of this is that we treat our patients like family,” said Rose, the office manager. Dr. Asha, affectionally known to his patients as “Dr. A” who added the feeling seems to be mutual judging from the many invitations from to weddings and other family events he and his staff have received from their patients.

The dental practice got its start in 1958, when, upon graduating from Georgetown Dental School, Dr. Ralph Ficociello began his professional practice in at 102 Prince St. in the North End, the neighborhood where he grew up. When his brother, Michael Ficociello, graduated from Georgetown Dental School in 1973, he too signed on with the practice, and they relocated their office to 1 Bullfinch Place in Government Center. Ficociello and Ficociello D.D.S. PC continued at that location for 21 years, until Dr. Ralph Fiociello retired from the practice in 1994. Afterwards, Dr. Michael Ficociello moved to their current home at 10 Tremont St., Suite, #402.

Several years ago, when Dr. Michael Ficociello wanted to find another dentist to join the practice, he interviewed many potential candidates, looking for someone he was comfortable leaving entrusting his patient with, before he found the perfect candidate in Dr. Asha.

Dr. Asha, who earned a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from Tufts School of Dental Medicine, and is a member of American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, and Massachusetts Dental Society, said he is “a firm believer in the concept of family dentistry with a strong focus on ethics and providing quality care for the patients and the community.” With his genuinely gentle and caring manner, he focuses on building relationships with all of his patients, explaining each individual case in detail and keeping his patients well informed and comfortable during every dental procedure.

Additionally, Dr. Asha, who is certified in nitrous sedation, digital dentistry, Invisalign, and dental implants, uses the latest state-of-the-art technology, as well as the most advanced dental materials available. He remains truly devoted to his profession and often attends specialized courses in surgical and cosmetic dentistry.

In September of 2018, Dr. Asha bought the practice formerly known as Ficociello and Ficociello D.D.S from Michael Ficociello and rebranded it as Boston Premier Dentistry, PC, which now boasts the latest in state-of-the-art machinery, including digital intraoral cameras and a cone beam CT scan machine.

“Our philosophy is to offer conservative and gentle dentistry,” said Dr. Asha. We’re here to treat and help people.” Boston Premier Dentistry also continues to welcome new patients, he added.

And above all else, Boston Premier Dentistry always focuses on its patients’ oral health as an ongoing commitment, rather than simply performing dental procedures on a one-off basis. “We not only treat the teeth, but we also go step by step with the patients and try to help the patients improve their oral health.” said Dr. Asha. Boston Premier Dentistry is located at 10 Tremont St., Suite, #402. For more information, visit bostonpremierdentistry.com, call 617-523-2459, or email [email protected]