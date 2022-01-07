First Suffolk and Middlesex General Election Set for Tuesday, Jan. 11

On Tuesday, January 11 voters are reminded to head to the polls during the First Suffolk & Middlesex Special Election General Election and cast their ballots for state senator.

District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards, who won the state primary against Revere’s Anthony D’Ambrosio on December 14, will be alone on the ballot as there is no Republican challenger.

The election to fill the seat vacated by Joseph Boncore will take place in the Boston neighborhoods of Bay Village, the South End, Beacon Hill, East Boston, the North End, Chinatown, as well as Revere, Winthrop and Cambridgeport.

Where to Vote in BayVillage/South End/Chinatown

The following are the polling locations broken down in order of Precincts. All polling locations will be open between 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11. Ballots will be available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese. Language assistance will be available on Election Day by translators at polling locations or by contacting the Election Department’s translation phone bank.

Please note, voting will be traditional, in-person on Election Day and by excused Absentee Ballot only. Voters had until Wednesday, January 5, at 5 p.m. to apply for an Absentee Ballot.

Ward 3, Precinct 6, City Hall, 1 City Hall Plaza. Vote in the hallway by Credit Union. The voter entrance is on the north side of the building.

Ward 3, Precinct 8, Wang YMCA of Chinatown , 8 Oak Street West. Vote in the gymnasium.

Ward 5, Precinct 11, Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, 41 Berkeley Street. Vote in the auditorium.