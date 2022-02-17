News Briefs

Boston Ward 4 Dems 2022 Caucus Set for March 5

The Boston Ward 4 Dems 2022 Caucus takes place on Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m.

Join fellow Democrats from Back Bay, Fenway, and the South End to elect delegates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic Convention in Worcester from June 3 to June 4. At the convention, delegates will be voting on candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Auditor, and Secretary of the Commonwealth. You can run for a delegate slot or just show up to vote for friends and listen to candidates. R.S.V.P. at https://tinyurl.com/W4Dems2022.

South End Historical Society Virtual House Tour Set for Feb. 28-March 7

The South End Historical Society (SEHS) will hold its 53rd annual South End House Tour from Feb. 28 through March 7th. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic it will be presented virtually through an online video. Tickets for the House Tour are $20 and are available at www.southendhistoricalsociety.org/housetour.

This event is the South End Historical Society’s single fundraising event for the year and purchasing a ticket supports its mission to preserve and protect the South End’s history and architectural heritage for current and future generations.