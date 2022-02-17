ZBA Approves Request from Cafe Proposed on Boylston St.

The Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) on Tuesday approved a change of occupancy at 501 Boylston St. for a new restaurant with take out, outdoor seating, and retail sale of wine and spirits.

Attorney Ryan Gazda said that Foxtrot, a grab and go cafe, will be taking over the former Pret a Manger cafe at 501 Boylston St. He said there will be 13 seats inside the restaurant and 44 outside. Aside from the grab and go items, Foxtrot will sell a “variety of wine and spirits,” he said with an “emphasis on locally sourced products.”

Gazda said that the cafe is handicap accessible, and the wine and spirits will be in a single case within the market. Foxtrot will be open seven days a week from 6am to midnight for food service, with alcohol sales ending at 11pm.

Molly Griffin of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services said that an abutters meeting was held on November 9 of last year, where the team “answered a couple questions from residents and neighbors.” She also said that the cafe team met with the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB), which did not oppose the proposal.

Conrad Armstrong of NABB confirmed that the team met with the organization and they did not oppose.

The ZBA voted to approve for this applicant only and the regular takeout language that is granted to those who request takeout.