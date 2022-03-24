News In Brief

Gov. Baker to Re-Start Process for Selling Hynes

Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is getting ready to re-ignite the process for selling the Hynes Convention Center, according to The Boston Globe.

An economic development bill that Gov. Baker is expected to file in the coming weeks will include a measure to put the six-acre Hynes site at the corner of Boylston and Dalton streets on the market for the purposes of redevelopment, The Globe reported on March 23.

In the fall of 2019, Gov. Baker filed a previous bill that paved the way for the sale of the Hynes site and said he hoped to use proceeds from it to help finance a $500-million expansion of the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in South Boston.

The plan wasn’t received well by many Back Bay stakeholders at that time and was essentially moth-balled with the onset of the pandemic.

Mayor Wu Announces 2022 Outdoor Dining Program

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the return of the Outdoor Dining Pilot Program, a collaboration of the Licensing Board, Boston Fire Department, Inspectional Services Department, Boston Transportation Department, Public Improvement Commission, Disabilities Commission, Public Works, Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. The Outdoor Dining Program is a citywide initiative that allows restaurants the use of expanded public spaces for outdoor dining. The applications for the 2022 Outdoor Dining Pilot Program are now open. Those interested can apply here. Visit boston.gov/outdoordining for more information and ongoing updates about the 2022 Temporary Outdoor Dining Program. Questions and concerns about the program can be sent to [email protected]

Roll up Your Sleeves at the Annual Muddy River Cleanup

Registration for the 2022 Muddy River Cleanup is now live! Each year since 2009, the Conservancy’s largest annual volunteer event has brought hundreds together to pick up litter, remove invasive plants and assist with park maintenance throughout all 1,100 acres of the Emerald Necklace. This year’s cleanup takes place Saturday, April 23 in each park of the Necklace, from Franklin Park to Charlesgate Park. The Muddy River Cleanup is part of the larger Charles River Cleanup, which was recognized nationally from 2016-2019 by American Rivers for the Most Pounds of Trash Collected and Most Volunteers Mobilized. Register at https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/event/mrc2022/

Demolition Delay: Fenway/Kenmore

The Boston Landmarks Commission has received the following applications to demolish buildings in this neighborhood: 300 The Fenway, Fenway/Kenmore, 02115, parcel #0401842001, demo application date: 2/28/2022. If a building is determined to be historically significant, the Boston Landmarks Commission will schedule a public hearing. You can view notices about upcoming Boston Landmarks Commission public hearings online.

Return of the Swan Boats

The Swan Boats will once again glide through the lagoon beginning Saturday, April 16. However, Romeo and Juliet will not be joining the boats in the lagoon this season, per The Boston Parks & Recreation Department. The swans are a bonded pair and the male has begun demonstrating aggressive behavior to guard his mate. The Parks & Recreation Department looks forward to acquiring a new pair of swans next year.

Superintendent Search Process 2022

The Boston School Committee is looking to hire a new Superintendent to lead the Boston Public Schools by the end of this school year. To get involved in this process you can share feedback on the attributes, values, and experience you’d like to see in the next Superintendent by emailing [email protected] or via survey. The survey is available in multiple languages at bostonpublicschools.org/supt-search.

Fenway Corners Virtual Public Meeting

On Wednesday, March 30, from 6-8pm, the BPDA will host an Article 80 Public Meeting in connection with the Draft Project Impact Report (“DPIR”) submission for the newly renamed Fenway Corners project, which was filed with the BPDA by WS-Fenway-Twins Reality Venture LLC (the “Proponent”) on Monday, February 7, 2022. Chinese Interpretation will be provided for this meeting. Should you require interpretation in a language other than Chinese, please contact Aisling Kerr ([email protected]) and allow a minimum of two (2) weeks’ notice. Please register in advance for this meeting through the following link: zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJIsdu-oqzwpGp51a-gzZobyMg4nUcjzmtQ

April Fool’s Bike Ride Set for April 2

Bike to the Sea’s first ride of the year will be held on April 2, starting along the car-free Northern Strand Community Trail at Bent Water Brewing, 180 Commercial Street, in Lynn.

The April Fools’ ride is open to everyone and will start along the newest stretch of the trail before going on the bike lanes on Western Avenue, South Common Street, Market Street, and Broad Street. The 15-mile ride will also include a stretch on the East Coast Greenway in Swampscott before heading back to Lynn.

The ride is rated “easy/intermediate” and will include off-road paved and unpaved trails, as well as on-road bike lanes.

Parking is available in the lot behind the brewery or on Alley Street.

All are welcome to join the ride for free, but everyone riding must fill out a waiver at least once every year. And if you don’t have a Bike to the Sea Membership then you may only join one ride organized by Bike to the Sea per year. Basic memberships cost $25/year and are available here.

If you’re interesting in participating in this ride, please RSVP here.

For more information, contact Pete Sutton at [email protected]

SJC Issues Order Relaxing Mask Mandate in State Courthouses

The Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) issued a new order on Monday regarding access to Massachusetts state courthouses, which relaxes the requirements with respect to the wearing of masks, effective March 23, 2022.

The order continues to encourage the wearing of masks inside courthouses to protect against the transmission of COVID-19, especially by those who are at increased risk for severe disease or are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. Masks are no longer required, however, except under certain identified circumstances.

The order also continues to prohibit entry into courthouses by persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 5 days, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, are not up to date on vaccinations and have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 within the last 5 days, are awaiting test results after experiencing symptoms, or should be in isolation or quarantine.

The Lyric Stage Company of Boston Presents A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder with Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak and Book and Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman triumphantly finds its way to the Lyric Stage Company of Boston after originally scheduled to open on May 15, 2020. Directed by Lyric Stage Producing Artistic Director Emeritus, Spiro Veloudos with Musical Direction by Matthew Stern with Choreography by Larry Sousa°, this Tony Award®-winning musical brilliantly and hilariously tells the story of wrongfully getting what is rightfully yours.

Charming and ambitious, Monty Navarro is in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family. Eighth in line, that is. With a few tricks up his sleeve, he plots to speed up the line of succession all the while juggling the affections of two beautiful women, dodging suspicions and relying on fortunate twists of fate. Lyric Stage favorite Neil A. Casey* brings to life all eight members of the D’Ysquith family including a pious clergyman, a pompous bodybuilder, an aging actress, and a misguided philanthropist.

Performances begin Friday, April 15 and run through Sunday, May 22. Press Performance is Sunday, April 17 at 3pm.

Featuring a cast of Boston stage favorites and newcomers to the Lyric Stage including Leigh Barrett*, Teresa Winner Blume, Neil A. Casey*, Aimee Doherty*, Jennifer Ellis*, Kate Klika, Lori L’Italien, Todd McNeel, Jr., Karen Murphy*,Robert St. Laurence*, Phil Tayler, and Jared Troilo*.

Scenic Design is by Shelley Barish, Costume Design by Elisabetta Polito**, Lighting Design by Franklin Meissner Jr.**, Sound Design by Andrew Duncan Will, and Projection Design by Johnathan Carr.