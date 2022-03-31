News In Brief

Tremont Street Construction Update

Construction is underway for the Tremont St. design project, which has a goal of improving pedestrian safety on the street. The city wrote in an email newsletter last week that “as the work continues, the contractor will occasionally need to post no parking signs. They may also create temporary pedestrian and vehicle detours. Please pay attention to and abide by posted signage.”

The project, which is being led by D’Allessandro Corporation, includes safety updates like reducing the number of lanes at unsignalized intersections from four to two, building raised crosswalks, improved bus stops, and changes to parking regulations along Tremont St.

If any residents have concerns or questions about the construction process, they can reach out to Derek Grossi, Project Manager at D’Allessandro Corporation at 774-297-7947, or oniste superintendent Kyle Bettencourt at 617-413-2484.

The City said they will continue to provide updates as construction progresses.

Mayor Wu Announces 2022 Outdoor Dining Program

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the return of the Outdoor Dining Pilot Program, a collaboration of the Licensing Board, Boston Fire Department, Inspectional Services Department, Boston Transportation Department, Public Improvement Commission, Disabilities Commission, Public Works, Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. The Outdoor Dining Program is a citywide initiative that allows restaurants the use of expanded public spaces for outdoor dining. The applications for the 2022 Outdoor Dining Pilot Program are now open. Those interested can apply here. Visit boston.gov/outdoordining for more information and ongoing updates about the 2022 Temporary Outdoor Dining Program. Questions and concerns about the program can be sent to [email protected]

Roll up Your Sleeves at the Annual Muddy River Cleanup

Registration for the 2022 Muddy River Cleanup is now live! Each year since 2009, the Conservancy’s largest annual volunteer event has brought hundreds together to pick up litter, remove invasive plants and assist with park maintenance throughout all 1,100 acres of the Emerald Necklace. This year’s cleanup takes place Saturday, April 23 in each park of the Necklace, from Franklin Park to Charlesgate Park. The Muddy River Cleanup is part of the larger Charles River Cleanup, which was recognized nationally from 2016-2019 by American Rivers for the Most Pounds of Trash Collected and Most Volunteers Mobilized. Register at https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/event/mrc2022/

Process Outlined for Boston Public Schools Supt. Search

Mayor Michelle Wu and School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson announced the members of a nine-person search committee and the collaborative process for selecting a new Boston Public Schools Superintendent, as outlined by the Chair in Wednesday’s School Committee meeting. The search committee will focus first on gathering community feedback that will inform an accelerated process to select a new Superintendent in time for the next school year. The search committee includes representation of BPS students, parents, teachers, school leaders, and community members. The search committee is hosting a series of public listening sessions to gather community input to shape the Superintendent’s job description and inform the interview and selection process. The final listening session will take place on Saturday, April 2, 10AM – 12PM.. You can also share feedback on the attributes, values, and experience you’d like to see in the next Superintendent by emailing [email protected] or via survey. The survey is available in multiple languages at bostonpublicschools.org/supt-search.

126th Boston Marathon–Monday, April 18

30,000 entrants will participate in the 126th Boston Marathon, starting the 26.2-mile route from Main Street in Hopkinton to Boylston Street at Copley Square near the Boston Public Library. Race day road closures will be in effect on roads in the vicinity of Kenmore Square, Copley Square, Boston Common, and other areas in the Back Bay. Please visit www.cityofboston.gov for more information as closures become available.

Crowd barriers will be set up along Boylston Street and areas of the course within the City of Boston. Spectators are asked for their cooperation in following reasonable and common sense guidelines that will help ensure the safety and security of participants, volunteers, and spectators. For more information, please visit www.baa.org.

Taking public transportation is strongly encouraged. The following nearby MBTA stations will be open:

• Hynes Convention Center Station (MBTA Green Line)

• Prudential Station (MBTA Green Line)

• Back Bay Station (MBTA Orange Line / Commuter Rail)

• Arlington Station (MBTA Green Line)

Please note, Copley Station (MBTA Green Line) will be closed for the entire day on race day. For more information on MBTA service, please visit www.mbta.com/events.

Boston Public Library Concerts in the Courtyard Applications Open

Musicians! Apply to be a part of the BPL’s Concerts in the Courtyard 2022 season and get a chance to play live in our spectacular courtyard at the Central Library in Copley Square. All genres are encouraged. The deadline is April 4. Learn more and apply at bit.ly/BPLCITC2022.

Annual Spring Celebration at Clarendon Street Playground

Ring in Spring at the Clarendon Street Playground on Saturday, April 9, 10 AM – 12PM. Children and families are invited to delight in seasonal games and crafts, complimentary beverages and snacks and balloon art at their favorite neighborhood playground. Donations will be accepted and directed to UNICEF to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. If you are interested in volunteering at this event, please email [email protected]

Fenway Community Development Corporation’s 49th Annual Meeting

Attend and celebrate the Fenway CDC’s accomplishments, hear keynote speech, and celebrate our community awardees on Thursday, April 7, 6PM – 7:15PM. For more information and to register for the virtual meeting, visit fenwaycdc.org. Questions? Please contact Hang Le at [email protected] or (617) 865-9915.

Indoor/Outdoor 2022 Spring Open Studios

Please join the artists of the Fenway Studios at 30 Ipswich Street, Boston, MA 02215 for a springtime weekend celebration on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, 11AM – 5PM. Learn more at fenwayartstudios.org.

Fenway Cares Food Distribution

Fenway Cares distributes free food boxes every other Wednesday at the following locations:

• West Fenway: Fenway Community Center, 1282 Boylston St. (pickups at Jersey St. entrance).

• East Fenway: Symphony Community Park, 39 Edgerly Rd. (in case of inclement weather pickup is under the breezeway next to Whole Foods and across from Caffe Nero).

Upcoming distribution dates:

• Wednesday, March 30, 3:30PM – 4:30PM

• Wednesday, April 13, 27, 3:30PM – 4:30PM

• Wednesday, May 11, 25, 3:30PM – 4:30PM

• Wednesday, June 8, 22, 3:30PM – 4:30PM

Women’s Lunch Place Spring Fundraiser

The Women’s Lunch Place will host their spring fundraiser “Eat, Lunch, Give” on Thursday, April 14, at the Park Plaza Hotel. Learn more at womenslunchplace.org.

Fenway’s top spots for Red Sox Opening Day on April 15

Whether you’re one of the lucky few looking for a spot to grab a bite before heading into the game or are opting for a spot to watch all the action from afar on April 15th, Boston’s top sports-viewing restaurants on Lansdowne will be opening bright and early at 9 a.m. and covering all the bases this Opening Day:

• Bleacher Bar

82A Lansdowne St.,

www.bleacherbarboston.com

(617) 262-2424

The only spot in town where you can catch the big game in-person without a ticket, Bleacher Bar will be the place to be on Opening Day. Located inside the Green Monster looking out directly onto centerfield, Bleacher Bar will have a live DJ providing entertainment all day while guests take in the front-row action.

• Game On!

82 Lansdowne St.

www.gameonboston.com

(617) 351-7001

With the game projected on its 30+ screens and its official Fenway Park Batting Cage in full swing, guests at Game On! will feel like they’re a part of the action happening inside the park just down the street! In addition to a DJ spinning live tunes post-game, Game On! will be opening its garage doors for guests to enjoy its adjacent 36-person patio and offering its full menu, including Max & Leo’s artisan pizza, along with fun games, like cornhole.

• Lansdowne Pub

1 Lansdowne Street

landsdownepubboston.com

(617) 247-1222

Located directly across the street from Fenway Park, Lansdowne Pub will be celebrating Opening Day with live music from The Pop Disaster at 9:45 p.m. Throughout the day, guests can also enjoy its 34-seat patio alongside its full menu and unbeatable views of the park. Lansdowne Street is always bustling, so stop by this Irish Pub to join the good food, good fun, and good people-watching!

• Loretta’s Last Call

1 Lansdowne Street

www.lorettaslastcall.com

(617) 421-9595

Boston’s favorite country bar, Loretta’s Last Call, will be serving up finger-licking good country fare, cocktails, and tunes on Opening Day. In addition to its regularly available menu, Loretta’s will be featuring a limited brunch menu and music all day long. Musical acts include Mild Bill from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Annie Brobst from 5 to 7 p.m., and Martin & Kelly from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

• Bill’s Bar

5 Lansdowne Street

www.billsbarboston.com

(617) 247-1222

A guaranteed good time full of belly laughs and fun tunes, Bill’s Bar will keep the nighttime party going on Lansdowne Street with a comedy show from 7:30 to 10 p.m. followed by live music with Groovin’ You at 10:15 until close.

• Summer Shack

50 Dalton St

summershackrestaurant.com

Raise a glass and cheers to Sox season at Summer Shack! All day long on April 15th, Summer Shack Back Bay will be serving up a special menu of Opening Day-themed cocktails in addition to its regular menu.