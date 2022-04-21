District 4 Sees 4-Percent Spike in Part One Crime from Last Year

Heading into this Easter, District 4 had seen a 4-pecent spike in Part One crime from 2021.

According to Boston Police, 631 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes the Back Bay, South End, Lower Roxbury and the Fenway, between Jan. 1 and April 10 of 2022 as opposed to 606 incidents during the same timeframe last year. But this year still marks a nearly 18-percent drop from the five-year average of 714 incidents, however.

(Part One Crime includes violent crimes [homicide, rape and attempted rape, robbery and attempted robbery, and aggravated assault], as well as property crimes [burglary and attempted burglary, larceny and attempted larceny, and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft.])

One homicide was reported in the district this year, compared to none in 2021, while the number of rapes and attempted rapes dropped from six last year to five in 2022. (The five-year average for the district was one homicide and eight rapes or attempted rapes.)

Robberies and attempted robberies saw a 10-percent uptick as the number climbed to 22 from 20 last year. (The five-year average in this category for the district was 35 incidents.)

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were up more than 71 percent, with 12 incidents this year as opposed to seven in 2021. (The five-year average for this category was 15 incidents.)

Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were also up around 12 percent as the number climbed to 46 from 41 last year. (The five-year average for this category was 50 incidents.)

Commercial burglaries saw a more than 71-percent increase, with 24 this year as opposed to 14 in 2021. (The five-year average for this category was 16 incidents.)

Residential burglaries, in contrast, were down more than 61 percent as the number fell to 12 from 31 last year. (The five-year average for this category was 42 incidents.)

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were up around 31 percent, with 92 this year as opposed to 70 in 2021. (The five-year average for this category was 117 incidents.)

On the other hand, other larcenies were down nearly 3 percent as the number fell to 375 from 386 last year. (The five-year average for this category was 453 incidents.)

Auto thefts were up more than 35 percent, with 42 incidents in 2022 as opposed to 31 last year. (The five-year average for this category was 23 incidents.)

Citywide, Part One crime was up 3 percent, with 3,604 incidents this year as opposed to 3,495 in 2021. (The five-year average for Part One crime citywide was 3,987 incidents.)