Tiffany Windows Tours Return to Arlington Street Church May 4

Tours of one of Boston’s most beautiful art treasures will re-open to the public this May 4. Sixteen Tiffany opalescent stained-glass windows — the largest Tiffany window collection of its kind in any one church — grace the sanctuary at Arlington Street Church (ASC), corner of Arlington and Boylston Streets in Boston.

Self-guided tours with a smartphone (which guests must provide) are offered Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Sunday tours are from 1:30pm to 3pm. Tours cost $5 per person, and children under 12 are admitted free.

Completed in 1861, the church’s first Tiffany window was installed in 1899 and the last one 30 years later in 1929. The entire collection was recently fully restored by the country’s preeminent restorer of Tiffany glass. New lighting also was installed to enhance the vibrant colors and faceted layers of the glass and to showcase the collection to passersby and neighbors after dark.

According to Gaby Whitehouse, Tiffany Center volunteer and member of the congregation since 1967, funds raised from the tours will be used to maintain the Tiffany collection as well as for maintenance on the building housing the windows.

Joyce Kamau, church administrator, said Arlington Street Church is the first public building in the Back Bay, as well as a very important building in the history of Boston.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors again and hope to have a pleasant and safe resurrection of our wonderful tour program,” adds Kamau.

For more information about “The Art of Tiffany Stained Glass” tours, visit www.asctiffany.org. To volunteer as a tour guide, contact Joyce Kamau at [email protected] or call 617-536-7050.