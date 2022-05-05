FOPG’s Green & White Ball Returns After Two-Year Absence

Courtesy of Friends of the Public Garden

The Friends of the Public Garden’s Green & White Ball returned April 29 after a two-year absence.

Chaired by Beacon Hill residents Tess Atkinson and Kate Enroth, the event drew more than 170 people to the Four Seasons for cocktails, dinner, and dancing. Nearly $500,000 was raised to support the ongoing care of the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

Friends President Liz Vizza said, “The Green & White Ball is our single largest event raising funds for direct parks care. The Four Seasons – with the Public Garden right outside the windows – was just the perfect venue to celebrate our parks and the people who believe in them.”

Added Board Chair Leslie Adam, “These parks mean so much to all of us and it was so evident in the commitment of our amazing committee. They have spent months preparing for this event and we are so grateful to them all, especially our co-chairs Tess and Kate.”

Co-Chair Tess Atkinson summed up the sentiment shared by all attendees with, “It was a beautiful evening, where we were all so filled with joy and gratitude to come together in celebration of Boston’s parks. Kate and I were honored to be chairs of the first Green & White in two years.”

The Friends of the Public Garden was founded in 1970 to renew, care, and advocate for the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall. One of the first parks advocacy groups in the nation, the Friends works in partnership with the City of Boston and its more than 3,500 Members to advance a vision of welcoming and accessible parks for all.

Visit www.friendsofthepublicgarden.org to learn more.