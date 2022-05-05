Mayor Wu, BPL Announce $200 One-Hour Wedding Ceremonies

Mayor Michelle Wu announced on May 2 that the Boston Public Library (BPL) will offer $200 one-hour wedding ceremonies in the Central Library’s Guastavino Room.

“…our libraries are homes away from home for so many Bostonians,” Wu said at the press conference. “To make sure that this space and all the features and resources and history here is free to all, the library system has continued to find ways to return the space to the people of Boston.”

Minister Carla Firestone, who has officiated past BPL wedding giveaways, said that “how amazing is it that couples can begin their journey together in a place that specializes in new beginnings? COVID has made couples rethink how they want to get married and this opportunity offers to many more couples the opportunity to get married in an inspiring space.”

The ceremonies, which will be one hour each, will be offered on the first Monday of each month, starting on June 6. Registration begins on May 1, and registration must be completed at bpl.org/1-hour-wedding-ceremony. Ceremonies will be available on a first-come, first serve basis.

Couples are welcome to invite up to eight guests to the ceremony, and the Guastavino Room will be available for formal photos after the ceremony.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to offer couples wanting an intimate ceremony a chance to have the Boston Public Library become a special part of their life together,” David Leonard, President of the Boston Public Library, said in a statement. “The McKim Building has always been the ‘palace for the people,’ and we are excited to be able to make it available to couples that might not otherwise have access to this space.”

More details about the package can be found at bpl.org/1-hour-wedding-ceremony.

Questions can be relayed to the BPL Special Events Office at [email protected] or at 617-859-2212.

“The library takes seriously the words on the front of the building,” Leonard said: “Free to All.”