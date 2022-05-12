USES Neighborhood Gala Set for May 12

For the first time since the pandemic, United South End Settlements (USES) will be holding an in-person gala on Thursday, May 12.

The Neighborhood Gala will be held outside at SoWa, 365 Albany St. at 6:30pm, and will recognize families and its leadership team. City Council President Ed Flynn and City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune will attend the event. Attendees will be able to enjoy food and drinks, music from DeeJay MoT, as well as “offer opportunities to support USES’s goal of surpassing $450,000 in fundraising to sustain and strengthen the impact of its programs,” according to a media advisory for the event.

Tickets can no longer be purchased in advance, but are available at the door for $250. Donations to USES are also being accepted if folks cannot make it to the event.

For more information, visit uses.org.