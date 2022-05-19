Eric García Joins Inquilinos Boricuas En Acción As the New Preschool Director

Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA) on May 9 announced the appointment of Eric García as Director of IBA Preschool. Eric touts more than 15 years of experience in stewarding family childcare center-based programs and extensive knowledge of early education administration. He has also demonstrated an astute dedication to sustaining and improving the educational quality of the programs he leads to achieve the highest level of excellence established by national and state standards.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric García as IBA’s new Preschool Director,” said Dr. Vanessa Calderón-Rosado, CEO of IBA. “As our young children navigate an increasingly diverse and dynamic world, we are confident that Eric’s impressive track record in the early childhood education field, Spanish and English fluency, and commitment to bolstering programmatic success will positively shape our children’s lives and growth, as well as provide critical support and guidance to our educators.”

As IBA’s new Preschool Director, Eric will focus on ensuring IBA Preschool students are positioned to thrive in Kindergarten and beyond by helping them develop the bilingual, social, emotional and cognitive skills needed to excel. Eric takes this a step further by also supporting early childhood educators through strengthening their own abilities and professional growth. His collaborative approach to working with parents ensures that the school’s extensive programming is designed to meet the developmental needs of their children.

“I am deeply inspired by IBA’s devotion to ensuring the future success of the families and children that they serve,” said Eric García. “It is my hope that my lifelong commitment to early childhood education and the nonprofit sector will bolster the incredible work IBA is already doing for our community.”

For the past four years, Eric most recently served as the Program Administrator and Director of Programs at Family Day Care Program Inc. in Roslindale. There, he maintained positive relationships with state organizations and facilitated training sessions for parents and staff, while also working alongside social workers, educators, case managers, and educational coordinators.

Eric is a Doctoral Candidate at William James College in Newton, MA, where he is pursuing a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) degree in Clinical Psychology. His educational career includes completing his master’s degrees at Fisher College in Boston, MA, and University of Hartford in Hartford, CT as well as earning his bachelor’s degree in Psychology at Lesley University in Boston, MA and his associates degrees in Humans Services Administration and Early Child Education in Boston MA.