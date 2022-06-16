Company Submits New PNF For Star Market Existing Site

Samuels & Associates on June 6 submitted a Project Notification Form (PNF) to the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) for the existing Fenway Star Market site at 1380-1420 Boylston St. The project is called “1400 Boylston Street (Fenway Star Market) by the BPDA. The current Star Market will be relocated to the Landmark Center across the street from where it currently sits, which will allow this proposed development to occur on the site. A Letter of Intent was filed on December 2 of last year. “The filing kicks off the public review process for the proposed project,” according to a notice from the BPDA following the filing of the PNF. Comments on this proposal will be accepted until August 12, and public meetings will be advertised on the project page on the BPDA website. According to the notice, the development team submitted this description of the proposed project: “Samuels & Associates Development LLC (the “Proponent”) filed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with the BPDA on December 2nd, 2021 for the proposed redevelopment of the approximately 2.4-acre site at 1380 – 1420 Boylston Street in the Fenway, which is presently occupied by a single-story Star Market grocery store, a decommissioned gas station, and surface parking lots. As detailed in the LOI, the Proposed Project would revitalize the site with the construction of an approximately 553,000 gross square foot project, including approximately 498,000 square feet of office/research and development space, approximately 20,000 square feet of retail/restaurant/service and accessory uses and facilities on the ground-floor, approximately 30,000 square feet of enclosed loading and back of house space, approximately 5,000 square feet of civic/cultural space, and over half an acre of landscaped green space, with underground parking to support the building’s programming.” The proposed height for the project is about 182 feet, but up to 115 feet is allowed per zoning, and the proposed Floor Area Ratio (FAR) is around 5.4. The allowed FAR is 5.5. The entire project will also feature about 416 below grade parking spaces. The project manager for this project is Michael Sinatra, who can be reached at [email protected] The BPDA project page will be updated periodically with public meeting notices and other information about the project, and can be found at bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/1400-boylston-street.